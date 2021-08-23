Patten Group Inc. Buys 1,010 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,511,000 after buying an additional 451,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,398,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $117.12 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.