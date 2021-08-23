Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,744,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,384,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

NYSE COP opened at $52.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

