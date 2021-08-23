Patten Group Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $47.79 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

