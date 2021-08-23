Paul Lyandres Sells 7,121 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $621,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PCOR stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.33. 596,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,284. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.
