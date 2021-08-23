PegNet (PEG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $474,526.84

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $474,526.84 and $30,773.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00131916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00160924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.84 or 0.99721119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.00 or 0.01015662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.14 or 0.06682632 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

