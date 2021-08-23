Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 172.03 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 794,470 shares of company stock worth $92,999,091. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

