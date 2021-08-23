Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 1.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) dropped 1.8% on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $140.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $105.34 and last traded at $106.13. Approximately 65,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,483,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 794,470 shares of company stock valued at $92,999,091. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 172.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.