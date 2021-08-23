Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

PPL opened at C$38.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67. The firm has a market cap of C$21.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.07.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. CIBC dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.22.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.