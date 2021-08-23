Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
PPL opened at C$38.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67. The firm has a market cap of C$21.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.07.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
