Pepemon Pepeballs Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $190,676.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $129.89 or 0.00264185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.35 or 0.00820360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00101807 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

