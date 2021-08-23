PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce $19.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.50 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $18.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $77.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.85 billion to $77.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.53 billion to $81.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after buying an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56. The stock has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

