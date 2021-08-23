Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,611 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in BRP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NYSE:BRP opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.