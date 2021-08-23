Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 50,607 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 957,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,607 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $141,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

