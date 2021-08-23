PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up approximately 2.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $253,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

Shares of PKI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $188.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

