Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) vs. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $363.88 million 8.30 $23.09 million $0.18 65.78 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.42

First Majestic Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver 16.67% 7.11% 4.89% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Majestic Silver and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33 Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.03%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.67%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine comprises 70 mining concessions covering an area of 2,159 hectares located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in MÃ©xico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

