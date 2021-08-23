Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects to grow output by 2024. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. However, the fact that Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. The elevated leverage of the firm, coupled with years of mismanagement and corruption remain concerns. Further, the historic oil price crash has considerably weakened Petrobras' prospects, forcing it to delay dividend payouts. Therefore, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBR. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

PBR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. 244,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,763,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

