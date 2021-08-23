Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

