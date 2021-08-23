Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $50.64. 2,023,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,362,008. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.