Phala.Network (PHA) Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

