PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $75.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 211,802 shares of company stock worth $604,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PHX Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 5,754.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of PHX Minerals worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

