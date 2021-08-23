PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $52,221.96 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. 124,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

