PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Down 3%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.45. 13,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 393,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 52.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 196.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

