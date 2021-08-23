Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Position Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.2% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $90,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.82. 160,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,032. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.33. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

