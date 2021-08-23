Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $510,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

HSY opened at $180.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.