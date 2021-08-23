Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 15,567 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.52. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.