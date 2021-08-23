Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,602 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.92 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

