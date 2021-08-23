Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $141.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

