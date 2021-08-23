Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

