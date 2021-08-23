Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $190.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE PXD opened at $141.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

