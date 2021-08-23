Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Platinum Asia Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

About Platinum Asia Investments

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

