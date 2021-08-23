Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.42 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $27.76 or 0.00056333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $27.42 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00130811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00160245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,270.65 or 0.99981466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.01004078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.05 or 0.06836403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.48 or 0.00658440 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

