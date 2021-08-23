Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.03

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.03 and last traded at C$42.88, with a volume of 99403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$29.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a current ratio of 130.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.