Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Achieves Market Cap of $856,953.90

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $856,953.90 and approximately $19,489.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00008641 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00055938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00130007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00162300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,756.20 or 1.00286472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.18 or 0.01020233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.47 or 0.06696624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

