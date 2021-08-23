PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PWSC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE PWSC opened at $27.71 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

