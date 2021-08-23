Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,135 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $17,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINC. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Premier stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.