Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report sales of $555.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $557.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.87 million. Primo Water reported sales of $517.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.30 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

