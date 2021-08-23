Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

