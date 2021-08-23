Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,569. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

