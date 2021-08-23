Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in EVO Payments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in EVO Payments by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $57,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,721 shares of company stock worth $1,174,328 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVOP stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,259.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

