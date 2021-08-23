Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 109,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

