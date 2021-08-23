Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

HLF opened at $48.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

