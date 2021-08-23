Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 154,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

