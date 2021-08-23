Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,425,733 shares of company stock valued at $86,906,760 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.30. 711,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,245. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

