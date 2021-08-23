Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLNK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.