Propy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $106,764.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Propy has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and $106,764.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00834019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00103903 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.