Proton Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.10 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.52 or 0.00818689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

