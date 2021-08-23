Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,450.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,493.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.