Prudent Man Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $377.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

