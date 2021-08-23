Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

EYE stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

