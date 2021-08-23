PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 582,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $80.26 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

