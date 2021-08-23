Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.64.

EL opened at $330.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

